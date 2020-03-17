‘The time to act is now’: rural doctor pleads for action

A RURAL Queensland doctor has emphasised the need to act promptly and urgently in the wake of the current public health emergency: the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr Ben Brimblecombe, from St George Medical Centre, said he wanted to emphasise just how serious the illness is, and urged Australians to take every possible precaution.

"We are in a position to actually do something about it," he said.

"We need to take this illness very seriously and do everything we can to prevent this sort of scenario."

"There is so much information out there about this virus that it can be overwhelming and difficult to sift through, to know what the truth of the situation is. If you take away nothing though, take away this: we can all save a lot of lives if we take simple measures including active social distancing, good hand hygiene and restricting unnecessary movement. The time to act is now."

In a letter to News, he encouraged social distancing in an attempt to minimise potential risk situations and spreading of the virus:

"Flattening the curve … highlights that while we can't stop the virus, we can significantly slow and reduce the spread," he said.

"The aim here is to try and avoid overburdening the health system.

"There are really simple measures we can implement to do this … keeping a distance from others is the best thing we can do.

"The government has rightly banned gatherings of 500 people or more, but I think (and multitudes of my colleagues around Australia are in agreement) that we should be imposing on ourselves even stricter restrictions."

Dr Brimblecombe said we should all try to avoid or at least limit any unnecessary gatherings, parties, travel or catch-ups.

"This is what is meant by the term social distancing. Any time you have contact with people is a potential risk situation, so limiting this is crucial," he said.

"Put off your social engagements - postponing it will not kill you, but attending may lead to significant harm to you or somebody else.

"Why this is important is because our health system, like Italy's, simply could not cope with the numbers that are predicted if the virus spreads rampantly and in an uncontrolled fashion.

For example, we only have limited beds, staff and ventilators (machines to help support breathing ie. machines that keep you alive if you can't breathe properly for yourself)."

Dr Brimblecombe said in larger hospitals such as in Toowoomba and Brisbane, ventilators are already taken up most of the time by other patients even without taking into account coronavirus patients.

"They are incredibly intensive to monitor too, and there simply aren't the trained staff to man them if case numbers blow out. If there are many more patients that need ventilation than there are ventilators, the question arises - who do you treat?," he said.

"This is an incredibly complex issue that is beyond the scope of this piece. What I will say is that we know the virus is affecting and causing severe disease in adults of all ages.

Certainly the mortality (death) rate is much higher in the elderly, but this in itself is multifactorial - they are generally more prone to illness, they often have multiple other medical conditions, but maybe younger people have been preferentially treated in most places too."

Dr Brimblecombe went on to say that if a hospital has one ventilator and two patients come in requiring its use, one in their 30s and one in their 70s, who will get access to the lifesaving treatment?

"I believe it is our civic duty to try to protect others as much as possible. If you must, think of it as a battle we must fight. We are asking you to limit your travel, avoid contact with people and where possible work from home. This is not forever and it is not too much to ask; a small price to pay really if it means our survival and the survival of those that we love."

Dr Brimblecombe said we as Australians have a unique opportunity here as we have the benefit of being able to learn from what has happened (with devastating effect) in places where measures were implemented too late.

"Look to Italy for example - what has happened there is an absolute tragedy, but the knowledge wasn't really there for them at that time. It is for us. We need to act now," he said.

"It takes a concerted effort from everyone though. People should be trying to avoid contact with others as much as possible, not waiting until the government issues further restrictions, but actively doing what we can now to limit any spread of this horrible virus. This is not just a normal flu and is not something to be taken lightly or dismissed as something that one can easily shake off - because there is no guarantee no matter your age."