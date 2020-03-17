The story behind our fantastic Apple & Grape volunteers

HANDS IN THE AIR: Apple & Grape volunteers from Youth With A Mission.

OUR fantastic Apple & Grape volunteers have come from all over the world, providing an extra set of hands to better both themselves and the festival.

A group of volunteers from a worldwide missionary and outreach program called Youth With A Mission descended upon the Granite Belt for the festival, not realising that “picking up trash could be so fun”.

Group leader Baxter White who made the journey cross country from the United States said the Christian missionary outreach group focuses on getting youth involved in missions all around the world.

“It’s a six-month opportunity for us to take some time to serve other people and grow our relationships with God,” he said.

It’s a really nice town and we have never had so much fun picking up trash.”

One month into their mission, the group of more than 50 from Australia, Canada, America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Brazil and Africa said they love the Granite Belt but aren’t too keen on the colder climate.

Watching the festivities unfold from behind the scenes, Mr White said he was blown away at how many people came together for the celebration.

“It was cool to see so many people come together to put it on and so many people come to see it and support it, despite the drought and all the fires.”

Spending their time helping out at Carramar Aged Care, St Joseph’s School and Stanthorpe State High School, group member DeAnza Banuelos said she is already loving the experience.

“Being able to be on the road and share cultures is the best part about it.

“People are so welcoming and have given us the bigger perspective,” she said.

The groups next stop is Toowoomba, followed by Stradbroke Island and Inskip.