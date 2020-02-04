Menu
BACK TO BUSINESS: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Minister for Water Resources David Littleproud after a Nationals leadership spill at Parliament House. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas).
News

‘The shenanigans are over’: Littleproud named deputy leader

Bianca Hrovat
4th Feb 2020 9:25 AM
Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud was named as the Nationals deputy leader this morning, pledging a renewed focus on the future of regional and rural Australia.

The announcement came after Michael McCormack retained his position in a leadership spill against Barnaby Joyce, the first such challenge to a Nationals leader in more than 30 years.

It was a proud moment for Mr Littleproud who began serving the party 22 years ago in Stanthorpe.

"This is about hope, this is about vision for our people in regional and rural Australia," Mr Littleproud said.

"This is about now going back to business."

Littleproud said the Nationals party has a responsibility to represent the needs, wants and desires of regional and rural Australia during a time of devastating fires and drought.

"We're doing it tough, yes, but we will pull through," Mr Littleproud said.

"It's important we have a policy framework to support our future and those that we have lost over many generations.

"We've lost too many young people out of regional and rural Australia, it's time to bring them home, time for them to believe in regional Australia and the National Party is the party to lead them."

Mr McCormack congratulated Mr Littleproud on the election to the deputy leader's position and commended him for the role he played during "this very worrying and troubling summer."

