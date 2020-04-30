Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

COVID-19: ‘The safest place in the world’ revealed

30th Apr 2020 8:11 AM

 

 

South Australian health officials have praised residents for playing their part in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

With SA now reporting no new infections for a week, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the state is in a good place.

But she says that's a testament to the efforts of everyone, from health officials and workers to people coming forward to be tested and to those who have followed the restrictions, including social distancing.

"I think many people are surprised in Australia at how well we have done. Really, this is the safest place to be in the world, perhaps other than New Zealand," she said.

coronaviruspromo

"It's taken a lot of work and it's meant that everybody has had to play their part and I absolutely understand how difficult the restrictions have been.

"But it has paid off."

SA has only 14 active cases remaining and one of two men in intensive care for some time has recovered enough to be moved to a general hospital ward.

So far, South Australia has had 438 confirmed COVID-19 infections but 96 per cent are now considered recovered.

There have still no cases among the 699 Australians repatriated from India last week, though they remain in quarantine at two Adelaide hotels.

More than 55,000 people have been tested for the disease across SA with officials now preparing to expand the regime to include particular community groups, including healthcare and aged care workers.

Originally published as 'The safest place in the world'

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAKING HISTORY: Winery returns to traditional methods

        premium_icon MAKING HISTORY: Winery returns to traditional methods

        News A Granite Belt winery is taking a different approach to winemaking this season.

        Crying over spilt milk: Thief out on bail after targeting servo’s

        premium_icon Crying over spilt milk: Thief out on bail after targeting...

        News Accused tried to outsmart police by phoning triple-0 at the time of alleged...

        Doco to delve into ‘life blood’ of the region

        premium_icon Doco to delve into ‘life blood’ of the region

        News Aria-nominated composers have pieced together an intimate look at the drought and...

        First meet sees councillors delegated pivotal portfolios

        premium_icon First meet sees councillors delegated pivotal portfolios

        News One of the newest faces on council out of Stanthorpe will have the tough task of...