The royals who ‘barely acknowledged’ Harry at funeral

Prince Harry was barely acknowledged by certain members of his family at Prince Philip's funeral - including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, it is claimed.

According to a report in The Sun, Prince Harry has faced a "great deal of frostiness" since returning to the UK for his late grandfather's funeral last Saturday.

The outlet reported that some members of Prince Harry's extended family "did not acknowledge him before or during Prince Philip's funeral service".

It is thought that tensions are still running high in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"There is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

"They [the royals] are still very upset. They are putting on a united front for the Queen. They all think he has behaved appallingly."

It has been claimed Prince William requested that Peter Phillips stand between him and his brother on the way into Prince Philip's funeral.

The brothers were separated by Peter, the son of Princess Anne, as they walked into the service last weekend.

The decision meant that the brothers were 3.5 metres apart due to British COVID social distancing guidelines.

However, the funeral saw Peter hang back slightly to allow the brothers to walk ahead at the same pace.

Prince Harry returned to the UK last week to attend the funeral of Prince Philip, who dedicated his life to standing by the Queen's side.

But the Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan was unable to attend, advised against travelling by doctors due to her pregnancy.

So Prince Harry attended the service alone - walking just feet from Prince William, with Peter Phillips between them, as they processed behind the coffin.

They moved slowly with the regimented family group towards the chapel.

Prince Harry then stood behind Prince William as they stood in the chapel as the coffin was gently put down.

But later in the day Prince Harry was seen talking with his brother and the Duchess of Cambridge as the group left the moving funeral.

Prince William has previously called his wife the "peacemaker" between the brothers - and Kate stepped back to allow the pair to speak.

The brothers walked together for several minutes, moments after watching their grandfather's coffin lowered into the vault in emotional scenes at St George's Chapel.

After filing out of the service, they bowed to the Queen as she was driven away in her Bentley, before Prince Harry and Kate struck up a conversation.

As the mourners left the chapel, Prince William was then seen hanging back to let Prince Harry and Kate catch up to him.

The princes strode side-by-side, with Kate on Prince Harry's right - with all three talking to each other.

Prince Harry and Prince William then walked slightly ahead of the Duchess and looked deep in conversation, glancing at each other while they chatted.

It has been the first time Prince Harry has been seen in the UK since his bombshell interview alongside Meghan - but he's not expected to stay long.

Prince Harry was believed to have returned to Frogmore Cottage after reuniting with Prince William at their grandfather's funeral.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to continue to self isolate after stepping out of his ten day quarantine period for the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex arrived from the US into the UK just over a week ago and is required to quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

He was self isolating in Frogmore Cottage all week but was allowed to attend his grandfather's funeral on compassionate grounds.

British COVID rules state he must continue to self isolate, however, at "all other times".

KATE, SOPHIE, QUEEN'S 'NEW STRENGTH'

In the wake of Prince Philip's passing, the Queen is said to be leaning upon Kate Middleton and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Together with the Duchess of Cambridge, Sophie is said to be the new backbone of the royal family - a backbone not one of male dominance, but very much a female support and guide to how the monarchy is going to adapt and survive in the next two decades.

Royal expert Penny Junor said: "After all those years of having Philip by her side, both as a loving husband and a supportive consort, no-one will ever fill the void in the Queen's life left by him.

"But she has the love of a nation and her own family to support her through the coming months. And she know she can always rely on Sophie and Kate."

And Kate, while not being as close to the Queen as Sophie, is now seen to be a huge asset to the monarchy, not least for her attempts to act as the go-between in the rift between her husband William, and the errant Prince Harry.

PHILIP LEAVES PONIES, CARRIAGE TO GRANDDAUGHTER, LOUISE

Prince Philip has left his beloved ponies and carriage to granddaughter Lady Louise, 17.

The Duke of Edinburgh had taught the young royal, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, how to do carriage driving before his recent death.

Prince Philip took up carriage driving in the 1970s after switching from polo.

A royal source told reporters that Lady Louise will regularly exercise Prince Philip's black ponies - Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm - at Windsor.

Lady Louise is said to have emerged as the Queen's favourite grandchild following a lengthy stay at the monarch's Scottish retreat, Balmoral, over the summer of 2019.

