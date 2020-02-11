Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dwayne johnson and his daughter Simone.
Dwayne johnson and his daughter Simone.
eXtra

The Rock’s daughter destined for ‘greatness’

by John Hutchinson
11th Feb 2020 11:17 AM

THE daughter of professional wrestling legend The Rock is following in her famous father's footsteps by joining WWE.

Simone Johnson has "reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin training," the sports entertainment organisation announced.

The 18-year-old would be the first fourth-generation fighter in the sport's history.

Before her father, real name Dwayne Johnson, wowed the world with his "People's Elbow" and "Rock Bottom", his father Rocky Johnson was a crowd favourite too.

He sadly died at the age of 75 last month.

Grandfather "High Chief" Peter Maivia also strutted his stuff in the wrestling ring in the 1970s.

 

The teenager released a statement where she said: "it means the world to me".

"To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

The Rock, 47, will go down as one of the legends of WWE after joining the then-WWF back in 1996.

He enjoyed famous feuds with owner Vince McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin and "Triple H" Levesque  and is now a multi-millionaire actor.

Her mother, Dany Garcia, was also ecstatic at the news.

"Simone is a wonderful girl," WWE assistant head coach Sara Amato said in a statement.

"She's like a sponge, it's pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn't have expected anything less."

WWE legend "Triple H", now executive vice-president of WWE Talent, Live Events, also paid tribute to the company's newest recruit.

Simone often appears on the red carpet with her dad. Picture: AKM-GSI / Splash News
Simone often appears on the red carpet with her dad. Picture: AKM-GSI / Splash News

"Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," he said.

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation superstar."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
dwayne johnson simone johnson the rock wwe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood of changes follow heavy rainfall on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Flood of changes follow heavy rainfall on Southern Downs

        News THE water supply needs to last longer than it ever has before, according to mayor.

        RSL offers a rockin full day

        premium_icon RSL offers a rockin full day

        News No need to worry if you don’t have the moves because Stanthorpe RSL has your back...

        Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        premium_icon Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        News Countless animals have been killed and their homes decimated by fires and drought.

        ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        premium_icon ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        News “Now we’ve had time to see the true workings of this council I think the questions...