The rains are coming: Showers and storms predicted

MUCH NEEDED RAIN: Stanthorpe could receive up to 30mm in coming days.

MORE showers are predicted for today and tomorrow as well as a drastic decline in temperatures.

Stanthorpe reached a top of 35 degrees yesterday (Monday), well above the January average.

The Bureau of Meteorology suggests the region could receive some decent rainfall over coming days.

“Stanthorpe received 10mm from 9am Monday to 9am Tuesday morning,” BoM forecaster Alex Majchrowski said.

“There was slightly more in surrounding areas.

“Over the ranges to the east we saw higher totals.

“Today there’s a high chance of showers and severe thunderstorms, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.”

Mr Majchrowski said the pattern will start in the west and should push across to the Granite Belt later this afternoon.

“We’ve had a surface trough develop over in the west a few days ago.

“We also have a southerly change moving through.

“Tomorrow you can expect more showers and potentially higher falls.”

Up to 15mm is predicted for today, with a further 15mm tomorrow.

“We’ll then start to see it ease up on Friday and onwards.

“You can expect temperatures to be a lot cooler,” Mr Majchrowski said.

Stanthorpe is expected to reach 23 degrees today and just 20 degrees tomorrow.

