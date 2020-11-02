The move Jackie Trad is ‘highly unlikely’ to make next

Former deputy premier Jackie Trad will be assessing her options after her widely expected defeat at the hands of the Greens.

Ousted former deputy premier Jackie Trad's future is wide open, with possibilities including a switch to the private sector, but a run at the Senate is "highly unlikely".

Party sources played down the chances the controversial but competent figure would make a tilt at the federal Upper House, while federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese avoided questioning on if he would welcome her presence in Canberra.

It follows her convincing defeat in the seat of South Brisbane by the Greens, after having held the seat since 2012 and having fought off previous challenges from the minor party.

Former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad campaigning in South Brisbane on election day. Picture: Jono Searle/Getty Images

There was speculation from within Labor earlier this year, following her resignation as deputy Premier, that Ms Trad could be convinced to run for the Senate.

party sources yesterday said it would be "highly unlikely" for this to occur.

Ms Trad could not be reached for comment yesterday.

But there were suggestions that after a bruising 12 months and battering campaign Ms Trad could be done with politics for a time.

The political fighter is highly regarded within the business community, which would put a move to the private sector on the cards.

Mr Albanese yesterday praised Ms Trad's contribution to Queensland politics, but avoided a question on if he would by happy to see her in Federal Parliament.

"The Liberal National Party gave preferences to the Greens party, they ran a smear campaign against Jackie Trad that was backed up by the Greens Party," Mr Albanese said.

"The only reason why a seat changed hands in South Brisbane is because the Liberal and National Party chose to put a Green in Parliament, rather than someone representing a mainstream political party."

He said she was a very effective minister who made an "enormous difference" on social policy, infrastructure and environmental policy including land clearing laws.

Greens candidate Amy McMahon has won the seat of South Brisbane from Labor’s Jackie Trad. Picture: Annette Dew

Member for Griffith Terri Butler said the Greens ran a "smear campaign" against Ms Trad, focused on the integrity issues of which she was ultimately cleared of wrong doing.

"Jackie is a friend of mine and she has made an excellent contribution both in the Government and as a local member, and can you see that in the area," Ms Butler said.

Ms Trad faced two integrity issues in recent times, including failure to declare a house purchase for which the Crime and Corruption Commission condemned her but ultimately found no evidence of corruption or dishonesty.

The CCC also found she did not show "dishonest or corrupt intent" when she inappropriately met a principal candidate for a school in her electorate.