Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was caught with a bunch of marijuana plants in his wardrobe. PHOTO: FILE PHOTO/QPS
A man was caught with a bunch of marijuana plants in his wardrobe. PHOTO: FILE PHOTO/QPS
Crime

The lie, the weed and the wardrobe: Plants ratted out

Shayla Bulloch
19th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOODEN wardrobe led a man through the doors of a courtroom instead of Narnia after he converted it into a fully-functioning marijuana grow tent.

Colin William Jones told Caloundra Magistrates Court someone "ratted" him out after police raided his Battery Hill home and found five marijuana plants growing inside a wardrobe.

The plants ranged between 15cm and 30cm tall and were housed inside the converted wardrobe in Jones' garage.

Police also found drug utensils on his kitchen bench on November 27.

Jones claimed the marijuana was only for personal use to treat his insomnia but magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist questioned whether that was true.

He was fined $650 and no conviction was recorded.

caloundra magistrates court growing marijuana marijuana scd court sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is costing farms tens of thousands of dollars a year, a Federal agricultural report claims.

        ‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

        premium_icon ‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

        Crime Magistrate Bevan Manthey expresses his ire at drug problems.

        Donations flood in thanks to over fifties contingent

        Donations flood in thanks to over fifties contingent

        News Two busloads of enthusiastic shoppers made their way to town this week, donating...

        SDRC nationally lauded for divisive pest scheme

        premium_icon SDRC nationally lauded for divisive pest scheme

        News Southern Downs’ controversial pest scheme has received national recognition.