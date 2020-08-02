Menu
Peter English with father Gary
‘The kids need to know that dad is OK’

by Patrick Billings
2nd Aug 2020 7:40 AM
Caboolture father Peter English hasn't been seen since disappearing in the Outback over a year ago.

But not a day goes by that his family doesn't hope to receive word he is alive and well.

The 38-year-old last made contact with his family on February 11 last year.

"We got a text from Mount Isa with a photo of him sitting in front of the 'Welcome to Mount Isa' sign and it just said 'tick one off bucket list' and that's the last time we heard from him," his father Gary English told The Sunday Mail.

Peter English
Not long after Peter's car - a high-performance Ford Falcon with the registration FPV-849 - was seen near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory.

At the time of his disappearance Peter was struggling through a broken marriage and had recently lost his job at Boral Asphalt.

Gary believes his son is still alive, living somewhere off the grid.

"He loves the outdoors. He just loves fishing, shooting, dirt bike riding and I can just see him on a cattle property mustering cattle," he said.

"Everything Peter loves I can see him just been right at home on one of those properties."

But the family including Peter's son Bryce, 7, and daughter Marli, 4, are desperate to hear from him.

"Just get in contact with us and let us know that you're all right," Gary said.

"Just let us know that you're OK, happy, and that'll give us satisfaction."

"And for the kids to know their dad is OK and they might see him one day that would be great."

