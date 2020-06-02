The ink is dry: Tattoo studio ready to reopen after COVID closure

Granite Ink's Bre Newman is eager to open the shop doors from tomorrow. Picture: Matthew Purcell

IT HAS been a rollercoaster few months for a new Stanthorpe business owner who had to shut the doors just three weeks after the grand opening.

Bre Newman’s Granite Ink business had just got going after 12 months of arduous preparation, only to be shut as a result of COVID-19.

Relaxed restrictions brought in by the State Government over the weekend meant she could reopen Monday, but it was an announcement that caught Ms Hansen and many off-guard.

“Originally it was July 10 and then June 12 and then they basically went ‘surprise, you can open today’,” Ms Hansen said.

She’ll officially open to clients tomorrow.

“I’m already booked out for the next three weeks.

“The messages didn’t stop after I closed and they’ve kept on rolling in which has been nice.”

Granite Ink's Bre Newman at work in her Stanthorpe studio. Picture: Matthew Purcell

Ms Hansen relocated to Stanthorpe two years ago with her husband from Chinchilla.

“He’s in the police force and got transferred here. We decided we loved it, bought a property and I thought it was time to put down my own roots here.”

Initially aiming for a career in graphic design, she was offered the chance to tattoo instead and hasn’t looked back.

“So I’ve been tattooing now for about six years,” she said.

“I was doing graphic design and got picked up by the lady who taught me then.

“It was just like a private little studio.

“But I fell in love with it. I’ve always loved tattoos anyway and always had plenty myself.

“So it was nice to get on the other side of the machine and it’s been a real love since then.”

One thing which has surprised her since announcing the business is the overwhelmingly positive support from the public.

“There was a lot of support but I was concerned by the overall reaction I’d get.

“But I haven’t had any negative reactions.

“I’ve even had little Italian nonnas walk past and say ‘oh, this looks great’.”

Her books are overflowing with appointments and she’s keen to just ‘cruise along and tattoo’.

Granite Ink, located at 7 Maryland St, is open Wednesday to Saturday.