THE GOOD NEWS: Five feel-good stories you may have missed

INTERNATIONAL protests, ongoing coronavirus restrictions, and local heartbreaks have dominated our headlines this week.

Despite that, the Southern Downs community remains a resilient bunch who bring with them glimmers of dedication and hope.

From lifesavers to out-of-the-box thinkers, here are some of the Daily News’ best feel-good stories to scroll through this weekend.

FIREYS CALLED TO RESCUE MAN’S BEST FRIEND

A GRANITE Belt pup who got trapped between granite rocks made national news after rescuers retrieved him.

Stanthorpe Fire Station captain Ian Barnden said the rescue was like nothing he had been involved in before, but with the help of farmer Ray Taylor’s excavator, the five-week-old pup was soon rejoined with his worried owner, Leisa Gillham.

The lucky rescue of Dusty was one that melted the hearts of Channel 7 news viewers in both Brisbane and Toowoomba.

“He’s the first one to come up to me now and he’s been getting extra cuddles,” Ms Gillham later told Stanthorpe Border Post.

Rural Fire Brigade first officer James Massey was awarded an OAM on Sunday.

OUR HUMBLE HERO: JAMES MASSEY AWARDED AN OAM

FOR 40 years’, James Massey’s wife and four sons watched him walk out the door, not knowing the magnitude of the fire he fought or if he would even come back.

Last Sunday, he received an Order of Australia honour for his years of dedication.

On the back of fighting September bushfires as the Sugarloaf first officer, it was recognition which left him fighting back tears.

“We’re not heroes,” he said, choking up.

“We just work as teams and pull together. We do it because we care for our community.”

Southern Downs Steam Railway hopes to start travelling again soon.

ALL ABOARD: WARWICK TOURIST ATTRACTION RETURNS TO THE TRACKS

GROUNDED since March, the Southern Downs Steam Railway is inching towards reopening.

SDSR secretary and treasurer Kelvin Hutchinson said the large-scale operation was reliant on a further easing of regulations before welcoming passengers back, but trips were in the works.

“We’re planning on September and we have all of our tours scheduled to start then,” he said.

Mr Hutchinson said there had been an outcry of support from “loyal” riders wanting to come back.

“It’s a big logistic thing; it’s not just about us, we have to give our passengers a good time.”

TASTE OF ADVENTURE: Abbey of the Roses owner Sonia Hunt was thrilled by bookings last weekend.

NO VACANCY: TOURIST DOLLAR TRAVELS BACK TO SOUTHERN DOWNS

SPEAKING of tourism, this story early in the week was the positive news our region had been longing for.

Following a further loosening of restrictions in Queensland travel, accommodation providers all over Warwick barely had a moment to spare as phones rung off the hook.

“It has been fantastic,” Sonia Hunt from Abbey of the Roses said at the time.

“Most of them came from Brisbane, and they were just busting to get out!”

Russell James, with partner Sonya Carr, hopes to get the new event rolling by spring.

RUN, DON’T WALK: Exciting new event to boost struggling town

IN A further sign that things are slowly getting back to normal, a Killarney pair have kickstarted a new event to boost visitor numbers.

Killarney Area Promotion Association member Russell James and Spring Creek Mountain Cafe and Cottages owner Bev Ruskey are planning a new 5km walk/run track and event, designed to draw in crowds lost from COVID-19.

The event will offer visitors the opportunity to experience the beauty of a pristine, private walking trail, in addition to a specially curated lunch and an afternoon of live entertainment, hopefully coming this spring.

“Anything that brings traffic into the area, any more interest we can inspire in coming to the area will benefit the community,” Mr James said.