Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hannah Hollis, Lara Pitt , Yvonne Sampson, Jessica Yates and Emma Freedman at the Fox League launch at the SCG ahead of the 2020 NRL season. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Hannah Hollis, Lara Pitt , Yvonne Sampson, Jessica Yates and Emma Freedman at the Fox League launch at the SCG ahead of the 2020 NRL season. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

The five women making rugby league history

by Dean Ritchie
26th Feb 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

These are the five women who will create rugby league history this season.

For the first time, every night of Fox League's live game coverage will be headed by a female host.

Yvonne Sampson, Hannah Hollis, Jessica Yates and Lara Pitt will guide fans through all the pre and post-game action alongside a host of footy legends.

The network's all-star female presenters - including Emma Freedman - gathered on Tuesday at the Fox League season launch at the SCG.

SuperCoach

Watch LIVE coverage of the 2020 Betfred Super League on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Hannah Hollis, Lara Pitt , Yvonne Sampson, Jessica Yates and Emma Freedman at the Fox League launch at the SCG ahead of the 2020 NRL season. Picture by Phil Hillyard.
Hannah Hollis, Lara Pitt , Yvonne Sampson, Jessica Yates and Emma Freedman at the Fox League launch at the SCG ahead of the 2020 NRL season. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

Former Sydney Roosters star Cooper Cronk and South Sydney legend Sam Burgess were also formally added to the Fox commentary team.

"At Foxtel the conversation around rugby league never ends," Fox Sports head Peter Campbell said.

Fox League's plethora of magazine shows will continue to provide fans with unrivalled insight into the game.

 

FOOTY TIPS! Join Australia's best footy tipping competition for your chance to win big. Add our experts to your league and join now at TIPS.COM.AU.

 

Yvonne Sampson will once again anchor the coverage. Picture by Phil Hillyard.
Yvonne Sampson will once again anchor the coverage. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

"We have simply the best and biggest line-up of commentators to give fans unrivalled insight and analysis including greats of the game like Matty Johns, Mal Meninga, Kevin Walters, Michael Ennis, Greg Alexander and Gorden Tallis," Mr Campbell said.

Footy is back. Bring it on.

More Stories

Show More
fox league hannah hollis jessica yates lara pitt nrl yvonne sampson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        Lacing up old boots for great cause

        premium_icon Lacing up old boots for great cause

        News ‘Football fanatics’ more than 2470 kilometres away call out for support

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food outlet wants to give you free chips.

        Community icon to celebrate mega milestone

        premium_icon Community icon to celebrate mega milestone

        News One of the community’s most iconic facilities will celebrate a remarkable milestone...