The eight coaches who could take over the Cowboys

Jason Demetriou, Kevin Walters and Kristian Woolf could all be targets for the Cowboys.

Jason Demetriou, Kevin Walters and Kristian Woolf could all be targets for the Cowboys.

With the news Paul Green has departed the North Queensland Cowboys, the club are now on the lookout for a new head coach.

Here's a list of eight candidates who could get the top job and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom:

Trent Barrett

Panthers assistant coach Trent Barrett. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Rumoured to be about to sign a three year deal with the Bulldogs, Barrett's ears may prick that a new job is available.

With a better roster than the Bulldogs, the Cowboys could interest the Panthers' assistant coach as it won't take him as long to mould them into a premiership squad.

Barrett's attacking nous could work wonders for a Cowboys backline featuring Valentine Holmes, Michael Morgan and Scott Drinkwater.

Current position: Panthers assistant coach

Kevin Walters

The Queensland coach has re-signed to be with the Maroons in 2021, but he has stated his desire be an NRL coach.

Having been beaten to the Brisbane job by Anthony Seibold, coaching a fellow side north of the Tweed would appeal to Walters.

Would be a great mentor to young halves Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater.

Current position: Queensland coach, Fox Sports pundit

QLD State of Origin Coach Kevin Walters - Picture: Richard Walker

Anthony Griffin

Anthony Griffin. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

One of the hard luck stories in the NRL, Griffin was famously punted by former Panthers supremo Phil Gould when Penrith were sitting fifth and only four weeks out from finals.

With a wealth of coaching experience and a keen eye for young talent, Griffin will be one name thrown around the halls at Cowboys HQ.

Current position: Not coaching

Kristian Woolf

Having taken the Cowboys' National Youth Competition side to the grand final in 2011, Woolf has had success with the North Queensland franchise.

He was the club's junior development manager from 2005 before becoming NYC coach in 2009.

Woolf is also the head coach of the Tongan national team and has a close relationship with Jason Taumalolo.

Current position: St Helens head coach, Tongan head coach

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Walker brothers

Ben and Shane Walker are unique in their approach to rugby league, with the pair implementing an attacking style never seen before during their time with the Ipswich Jets.

Having both served long stints as coaches in the Queensland Cup, the Walkers would be more than interested in the role.

Coaching brothers Ben and Shane Walker. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

The New Zealand Warriors are also said to be interested in the duo. They are currently taking a year off from coaching and living in southeast Queensland.

Current position: Not coaching

Stephen Kearney

Former Warriors coach Stephen Kearney. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Having been punted from his job at the Warriors only weeks ago, Kearney would be keen to get back in the coaching saddle as soon as possible.

With experience at the highest level as both a player and coach, Kearney now calls Brisbane home and could be tempted with a relocation to Townsville.

Current position: Not coaching

Wayne Bennett

Wayne Bennett coach of Souths. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The mastercoach is never far from the conversation when there's talk of club parting ways with their head coach.

Having shot down rumours earlier in the year he was set to walk away from his Rabbitohs deal to sign with the Bulldogs, this one could seem unlikely.

Though a move back to Queensland could interest Bennett and he has stated he wants to coach on.

Current position: South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach

Jason Demetriou

A man with strong ties to North Queensland rugby league, Demetriou was an assistant coach to Green when the Cowboys won the 2015 Grand Final.

Before that he took the Northern Pride to back-to-back minor premierships, the 2014 Queensland Cup Grand Final and the inaugural NRL State Championship game.

He is currently with Bennett in Sydney, with the club reportedly keen on making him the main man from 2022.

Though a head coaching role a year earlier at a club he has ties with isn't out of the question.

Current position: South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach

Assistant coach Jason Demetriou during South Sydney Rabbitohs training. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Vote for who you think should be the coach below:

Originally published as The eight coaches who could take over the Cowboys