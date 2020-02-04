The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

GRANITE Belt rev heads are sure to be starting their engines this weekend, as motor vehicle enthusiasts gather from far and wide to attend the 13th Annual Moonshine Run.

The weekend has everything a car lover can imagine on offer, with the Applethorpe State School Autofest wrapping up the weekend on Sunday.

Hot rods, lovingly restored street cars and eye-catching special interest vehicles will all be on display on the oval from 8am.

START YOUR ENGINES: Applethorpe Autofest will take place this Sunday, February 9.

Viewers are encouraged to take their time to wander the vehicular display, meet car owners and appreciate the skills taken to restore the mechanical treasures.

The opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award will be in the public’s hands in both the Hot Rods and Street Cars category.

Jumping castles will keep the little ones entertained while a barbecue will be cooking up a Sunday morning breakfast feast.

Entry is $2 for adults, $1 per child and $5 per family, with all proceedings made supporting Applethorpe State School.

Applethorpe State School Autofest will take place at Applethorpe State School this Sunday February 9 starting from 8am to noon.

For more information contact Applethorpe State School on 4683 2203.