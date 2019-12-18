The brighter ‘cider’ life: Company give back to region

Granite Belt Water Relief founder Russell Wantling enjoying some cider from Granite Belt Cider Co. The company has pledged to donate $25,000 a month to the relief cause. Photo: Samantha Wantling

ONE company’s business is continuing to expand, but concede they can’t do it without the Granite Belt.

That’s why Granite Belt Cider Co – Treehouse Cider has made a huge pledge to the region.

Over the weekend, they pledged to donate tens of thousands of dollars over the next six months to water relief.

“Granite Belt Cider Co is its own business, but it is in the same family of businesses as Stone & Wood. The apples are sourced from the Granite Belt region the juice is brought to the Stone & Wood brewery in Murwillumbah to ferment and bottle the cider,” James Perrin from Stone & Wood Brewing Co said.

“We wanted to support the Granite Belt region with the ongoing drought so Granite Belt Cider Co is pledging $2 from every 4-pack of cider sold and $11 from every keg sold over the next six months to Granite Belt Water Relief.

“So we’re saying that each schooner will deliver 4 litres of water and each 4-pack will deliver 13 litres of water to families in need.

“We think that over the six months this will tally $25,000 total - not $25,000 per month - which will bring in one million litres of water to the Granite Belt region.

“On top of that Stone & Wood has recently just finished fundraising for the Rotary Club of Stanthorpe.

“We had them on as a recipient in our Byron Bay Tasting Room where $1 from every paddle of beer sold through October to December will be donated.

“The final tally raised was $8435 which will be donated early in the new year,” Mr Perrin said.

The pledge is a huge boost to Granite Belt Water Relief, who’ve delivered millions of litres of water over the past few months.

“With this crippling drought affecting their community, they knew they needed to step up and offer their help,” a GBWR spokesman said.

“What better way to celebrate than with a Treehouse Cider – supporting our donors, supporting our region, supporting us.”