The Block sparky lists six-year project for sale

The pad a prime-time tradie created in between seasons has hit the market.

The fully-renovated home of an electrician from The Block is for sale in Bentleigh East.

Daniel Mann and wife Deborah Strange recently listed their 1/3 Deborah Avenue townhouse with $1.05m-$1.075m price hopes, after spending six years giving the Art Deco home a makeover.

Mr Mann - who has worked on seven seasons of the juggernaut reno show and runs his own electrical business - said he loved the challenge of a "blank canvas" and being able to make the home their own.

A before shot of the kitchen.

What the kitchen looks like now.

"Slowly we chipped at away at it - almost room by room," Mr Mann said.

"A season of The Block goes for three months, and then I would do a room or an area (at home), then do another season of The Block … and now we're at a point where there's no more rooms and the market is hot."

The couple and their two kids - Isabella, 10 and Lenny, 8 - purchased the three-bedroom home for about $640,000 in 2014.

Mr Mann said after finishing his fifth consecutive season of The Block, his wife looked at him and said "No," telling him he had to focus on their own home before signing up again.

They've since renovated every room and added an extra bathroom, bumping up the price tag by more than $300,000.

The home only had one bathroom.

Mr Mann and his wife renovated the main bathroom and turned an old laundry into a second bathroom.

They also fully transformed the living and dining areas.

There’s now lots of open space and light.

Before and after shots of the home show an outdated kitchen and bathroom have been transformed into sleek and modern areas complete with stone benchtops and matt black tapware.

Mr Mann is currently filming the latest series of the renovation show and said he and foreman Keith Schleiger - otherwise known as "The Blockinator" - had become good mates.

The pair share a mutual love for the Richmond Tigers and often watch them play from one another's houses.

"I think it was love at first footy story," Mr Mann said.

He said it was "testing" working to the show's tough time constraints, but it was the thrill of the challenge that kept him going back each year.

He said while they would miss creating more memories at the family home, it was time for someone else to "move in and enjoy" the space.

"I've got a photo in my head of my kids laying in my daughter's bedroom," he said.

"They burst open a beanbag and they were doing snow angels - they're way too old to do that now, but they were young and cute then.

"And it was in the middle of a bedroom that we won't own in a few short weeks."

He said their next home would be a "slightly bigger project and slightly more extravagant in what we do".

One of three original bedrooms.

The spacious master bedroom post-renovation.

A second deck at the side of the home.

"I'm a tradie at heart … our edge is the ability to work on it ourselves," Mr Mann said.

"But the goal is to get it all done in a shorter period of time. My daughter is approaching her early teens, so I don't want her to have to worry about doing homework at a building site."

He said one of the property's biggest drawcards was "its relative closeness to the city and beach without the Bayside price tag."

The home also features newly polished timber floors, high ceilings, a revamped front yard with a deck, fire pit and in-built cubbyhouse and side deck.

It will go to auction this Saturday, March 27 at 10.30am.

