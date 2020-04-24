Aussie cricket stars suffer voided contracts abroad

Peter Handscomb remains in regular touch with Middlesex and county teammates, with the start of his two-season stint in London not exactly going to plan.

Handscomb last year signed up to captain the club based at Lord's, having earlier represented Gloucestershire, Yorkshire and Durham on the county circuit.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has halted cricket throughout the world and the prospect of him heading to London at any point this year seems highly unlikely.

Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner and Sean Abbott are among the Australians to have already had their county deals voided because of the health crisis.

Handscomb suggested his own contract was "on hold".

"I've got next year as well, but this year we are just playing it by ear," he told reporters on a video conference.

"A month ago they (England and Wales Cricket Board) said they were going to look to start cricket at the end of May, start of June.

"But given the situation, especially in England, that looks unlikely. "

"I've been talking to Middlesex each week and the players to get an understanding of how they're feeling during this time and what they are doing to keep themselves busy, not getting stuck in a rut."

Peter Handscomb had signed a two-year deal with Middlesex. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

The 28-year-old met some of his Middlesex teammates during the previous home summer, when they were playing grade cricket in Australia.

The most recent of Handscomb's 16 Tests came at the SCG in 2019. The Victorian was keen to use the English summer as a platform to boost his case for a national recall.

"It's a shame to not be able to go over there and play. Australians love going over to England to play county cricket, because it's a way of developing ourselves, making us better and understanding different conditions," Handscomb said.

"There's obviously a bigger picture at play here.

"The health and safety of the world essentially is much more important, so we'll see how we go."

