Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kirk Douglas in Spartacus, one of his most famous roles. Picture: Getty Images
Kirk Douglas in Spartacus, one of his most famous roles. Picture: Getty Images
Movies

The 10 Kirk Douglas movies you need to see

by Leigh Paatsch
7th Feb 2020 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hollywood lost one of the few remaining links to its Golden Age this week with the death of Kirk Douglas at 103, but the iconic actor and producer leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances.

Here are 10 of his best.

 

1. CHAMPION (1949)

Martin Scorsese cites this bruising boxing flick as a major influence on his classic Raging Bull. Douglas scored his first Oscar nomination as a hard-hitting pug who goes from homeless nobody to belt-winning somebody.

 

Kirk Douglas in Champion the star scored his first Oscar nomination for his role as a down and out boxer. Picture: Getty Images
Kirk Douglas in Champion the star scored his first Oscar nomination for his role as a down and out boxer. Picture: Getty Images

2. YOUNG MAN WITH A HORN (1950)

Douglas is utterly convincing as Rick Martin, a gifted star jazz trumpeter who has it all, then blows it all. One of Douglas' first 'method' performances, going hard on learning key horn techniques.

 

Kirk Douglas as the slave Spartacus. Picture: Getty Images
Kirk Douglas as the slave Spartacus. Picture: Getty Images

 

Kirk Douglas was one of the last links to Hollywood’s Golden Age. Picture: Getty Images
Kirk Douglas was one of the last links to Hollywood’s Golden Age. Picture: Getty Images

 

3. ACE IN THE HOLE (1951)

The all-consuming, non-caring antics of the American media machine are exposed by Douglas' witheringly cynical performance. Thematically, this finger-pointing drama could have been made today.

 

Kirk Douglas and Lauren Bacall in Young Man with a Horn. Picture: Supplied
Kirk Douglas and Lauren Bacall in Young Man with a Horn. Picture: Supplied

4. BAD AND THE BEAUTIFUL (1952)

Another movie where Douglas stoops as low as he can go to play an absolute heel. This time he is a merciless movie producer with a kink for making and breaking careers on a whim.

 

Kirk Douglas and Lana Turner in a scene from film The Bad and the Beautiful. Picture: Supplied
Kirk Douglas and Lana Turner in a scene from film The Bad and the Beautiful. Picture: Supplied

 

5. 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA

A rare lighter work for Douglas during his heavy-hitting prime. Disney paid a hefty sum to get the star on board as Captain Nemo in this fun adaptation of the Jules Verne-penned adventure.

 

Kirk Douglas in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Picture: Supplied
Kirk Douglas in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Picture: Supplied

 

6. LUST FOR LIFE (1956)

Douglas pushed himself harder than ever before to get inside the malfunctioning mind of trouble artist Vincent van Gogh. "It was frightening," he recalls, "because I could feel the character overtaking me."

 

Kirk Douglas (left) and Burt Lancaster (right) in the iconic western, Gunfight at the OK Corral. Picture: Supplied
Kirk Douglas (left) and Burt Lancaster (right) in the iconic western, Gunfight at the OK Corral. Picture: Supplied

 

7. PATHS OF GLORY (1957)

In the mind of many, this superb anti-war picture is the crowning achievement of Douglas' career. He played a conscientious military officer defending three of his soldiers against false accusations of cowardice in battle.

 

Kirk Douglas in Lonely Are The Brave. Picture: Supplied
Kirk Douglas in Lonely Are The Brave. Picture: Supplied

 

8. GUNFIGHT AT THE OK CORRAL (1957)

Douglas could never resist a western of highfalutin' pedigree. He plays Doc Holliday, Burt Lancaster plays Wyatt Earp, and all dirty, dusty roads head towards a heck of a shootout at Tombstone.

9. SPARTACUS (1960)

Douglas also produced this hypnotically strange sword-and-sandals epic, fatefully bringing Stanley Kubrick aboard as director when his first choice wasn't cutting it. Some big scenes, and some bonkers ones, too.

Kirk Douglas in scene from Spartacus. Picture: Supplied
Kirk Douglas in scene from Spartacus. Picture: Supplied

10. LONELY ARE THE BRAVE (1962)

One great western deserves another. This moody, broody one makes the cut because Douglas regularly referred to it as his fave movie, period. He plays a drifter trying to get by on a frontier fading fast.

More Stories

Show More
entertainment hollywood kirk douglas movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighting icon continues to dedicate himself to community

        premium_icon Firefighting icon continues to dedicate himself to community

        News A rural firefighting icon has been dedicating himself to the community for just under 50 years

        Campaign to ‘save’ the Hippy Shop

        premium_icon Campaign to ‘save’ the Hippy Shop

        News The drought, coupled with low backpacker numbers, is having a crippling affect on a...

        Water portfolio dropped by Maranoa MP

        premium_icon Water portfolio dropped by Maranoa MP

        News David Littleproud is Minister for Agriculture.

        2020 school leaders revealed

        premium_icon 2020 school leaders revealed

        News Stanthorpe State High School officially announces their 2020 school leaders