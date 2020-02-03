MEGA GALLERY: 80+ faces from Stanthorpe Show

NUMBERS through the gates were undeniably down at this year's Stanthorpe Show but there's no reason it can't still be considered a success according to its president.

With approximately a couple thousand through the gate over the three days, Queensland's first show on the circuit has set down the marker for the rest of the state.

"Considering the season and conditions we've been facing I was really impressed," show president Brett Boatfield said.

"The exhibits were outstanding. The quality of the fruit and veg, cattle and the chooks was just brilliant.

"The support from the community was just great. Numbers were down but we were expecting that a bit.

"I think the committees thought outside the box a bit and things like the scarecrow competition and sheep making competition were both very well received.

"I think they'll become a staple of the show now.

"I've had numerous people come up to me and thank me and shake my hand the last few days and said how good the show was.

"I was visited by Queensland and Darling Downs show representatives and they were very impressed with what we did.

"Overall the show was successful. Numbers were down, yes, and our finances will be down but I think everyone was entertained."

Ahead of the show there were concerns about the cattle sections and numbers, but those fears proved unwarranted.

"In the cattle section we actually had more entries than the year before. It could of been due to the fact that we changed it and didn't have a sale.

"Overall I think everyone who attended had a great time and I think we delivered on our promises.

"It's all a credit to the community and to all our sponsors and volunteers," Mr Boatfield said.