TOP AWARD: Willowburn’s Connor Wockner is the TFL Premier Men’s MVP.
Sport

TFL names its award winner

Jason Gibbs
31st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
FOOTBALL: A Willowburn young gun has taken out Toowoomba Football League’s top award.

Bought into the Magpies’ Premier Men’s side this season, Connor Wockner has proven he can match it with the best.

The young midfielder was named Premier Men’s MVP at last night’s TFL Awards dinner.

With MVP award on his mantle, Wockner will head into Sunday’s semi-final clash full of confidence having scored five goals in his last five games.

AWARD WINNERS

MVPs: Griffen Rogerson (Garden City Rovers, Conference Men), Danica Milosevic (Chinchilla Honeybears, Championship Women), Adam Jackwitz (Gatton, Championship Men), Katlin Peterson (USQ FC, Premiership Women).

Club Championship: Rockville Rovers

Volunteer of the Year: Shane Chalmers (Rockville)

Team of the Year: Stanthorpe United Premier Men

Coach of the Year: Jamie McMillan

Social Media Club Award: Rockville Rovers

Toowoomba Chronicle

