Willowburn’s Kevin Doyle takes on the Stanthorpe United defence.
Sport

TFL FINALS: Willowburn wary of Stanthorpe United

Jason Gibbs
31st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
FOOTBALL: Willowburn picked the perfect time to record their first win over Stanthorpe United last weekend.

At home for the final match of the season, the Magpies’ 3-2 win secured them the minor premiership and the President’s Cup.

The result, however, means very little to the team now.

Finals football is a different “beast”, according to Willowburn coach Jamie Mcmillan, and his side heads into the finals with a clean slate.

“The minor premiership means a lot to us,” Mcmillan said.

“And to win the President’s Cup in the same game is big achievement, and we celebrated both those results.

“We’re starting a completely new season now though, and it’s called finals football.

“We can’t afford to be complacent or take anything for granted.

“It’s all about fighting for every ball, anticipating the play to make sure we’re in the right place to win it.

“Stanthorpe are a great side, they’ll be disappointed after their loss last week, and we need to be ready for that.”

GAME DAY: Rockville vs Gatton, 2pm. Willowburn vs Stanthorpe, 4pm. Both games will be played at Gatton’s Lee Dixon Oval on Sunday November 1.

Toowoomba Chronicle

