Texts reveal Depp severed his own finger

Johnny Depp texted his doctor asking what to do when he severed his finger during an alleged attack on Amber Heard, ripping off her nightgown, grabbing her breasts and strangling her, a London court has heard.

Depp had claimed in US court papers that his ex-wife Heard had chopped off the top of his right middle finger by throwing a bottle of vodka at him during a violent altercation just a month after they were married.

But two texts Depp wrote to his personal doctor, David Kipper, in 2015 were read out in London's High Court this week, in which Depp admits he inflicted the grisly injury himself.

The court also heard a chilling account of the March 2015 fight where Depp, 56, allegedly ripped off 33-year-old Heard's nightgown, grabbed her by her breasts, then by her neck and strangled her.

On March 7, 2015, Depp wrote, "I cut the top of my middle finger off … What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital …. I'm so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her … F**K THE WORLD!!! JD."

Alarming texts to Johnny Depp’s doctor have emerged. Picture: GC Images.



Then 12 days later he added to his doctor, "Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny."

The texts were read in the London court as part of the proceedings of a libel battle against British newspaper The Sun over a 2018 article that described him as a "wife-beater".

Depp strongly denies attacking Heard and claims that in fact he is the victim of domestic violence.

Depp and Heard were divorced in 2016. Picture: AP Photo.

Adam Wolanski, QC, representing The Sun, told the court of the fight between Depp and Heard on March 4, 2015; "That night the complainant shoved Ms Heard into a ping-pong table, threw bottles through window panels of a glass door, then grabbed Ms Heard and tore off her nightgown.

"The complainant grabbed Ms Heard by her neck and choked her against the refrigerator.

"The complainant mocked her, while touching and grabbing her by her breasts and repeatedly shoved her up against the refrigerator.

"The complainant then grabbed Ms Heard by the neck and collarbone, slammed her against the countertop and strangled her."

Depp is also suing Heard for libel in the US after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed describing her experience as a victim of domestic abuse, without naming him. Depp contends the article insinuated he was her abuser and the piece cost him his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

In the US court papers, Depp had claimed he nearly died from MRSA after Heard threw a vodka bottle, shattering his finger in a fight in Australia over a prenup agreement.

He said in the paperwork, "Approximately one month after I married Ms. Heard, on a day where my then-lawyer tried to discuss with Ms. Heard the need that she sign a postnuptial agreement with me, she went berserk and began throwing bottles at me,'" reads the filing.

"The first bottle sailed past my head and missed, but then she threw a large glass vodka bottle. The bottle struck the marble countertop where my hand was resting and exploded.

"The projectile's impact shattered the bone in my finger and entirely severed the tip of my finger."

He submitted a grisly picture of his severed finger and added, "I had to have 3 surgeries to reconstruct my finger and contracted MRSA three times," states Depp in his declaration. "I feared that I would lose my finger, my arm, and my life."

Johnny Depp claimed his finger injury was a result of Heard’s violent outburst. Picture: Supplied.



Heard strongly disagrees with his account, saying in her response to his $90 million defamation lawsuit that Depp sliced off his finger at the end of a three-day bender on MDMA/ecstasy when he was filming in Australia.

She alleged he had flown into a rage and accused her of sleeping with Billy Bob Thornton, which she denied.

The Post first reported that Heard had said in her statement, "Johnny told me that I had not explicitly forbidden him from taking ecstasy. The argument heated up, and Johnny pushed me, slapped me, and shoved me to the ground before I retreated to a locked bedroom."

The next morning, "I went downstairs to find that Johnny was still awake, and that he had stayed up all night, having taken about eight MDMA pills. He was also drinking again. We got into a fight that Johnny made physical, and I barricaded myself in one of the rooms. That didn't stop Johnny from busting through the door of the room I was in."

She went on: "By nightfall, Johnny had hit me multiple times, shoved and pushed me to the ground, choked me, and spit in my face.

"Johnny then handed me a liquor bottle that he was drinking from, and asked me, 'What are you going to do?' I threw the bottle on the floor. Johnny responded by starting to throw cans and unopened glass bottles at me.

"That night, Johnny shoved me into a ping pong table that collapsed underneath me. Johnny threw bottles through the window panels of a glass door, breaking two panes, and leaving glass everywhere. Johnny then grabbed me, gripping my body and nightgown. He tore the nightgown off, and at some point, I was naked and barefoot, covered in alcohol and glass.

"Johnny grabbed me by my hair and choked me against the refrigerator in the kitchen. I tried to stand myself up but I was sliding around the glass-strewn floor and countertop. Johnny threw me away from him, and I tried to run away as Johnny continued to throw objects and alcohol at me.

"In one of the most horrific and scariest moments of this three-day ordeal, Johnny grabbed me by the neck and collarbone and slammed me against the countertop. I struggled to stand up as he strangled me, but my arms and feet kept slipping and sliding on to the spilt alcohol and were dragged against the broken glass on the countertop and floor, which repeatedly slashed my feet and arms."

"Scared for my life, I told Johnny, 'You are hurting me and cutting me.' Johnny ignored me, continuing to hit me with the back of one closed hand, and slamming a hard plastic phone against a wall with his other until it was smashed into smithereens. While he was smashing the phone, Johnny severely injured his finger, cutting off the tip of it. … Once I was able to get away, I barricaded myself in an upstairs bedroom.

"On the third day of Johnny staying awake without sleeping, I came downstairs to find numerous messages Johnny had written to me around the house, on the walls and on my clothes, written in a combination of oil paint and the blood from his broken and severed finger. Johnny also urinated all over the house." He was finally hospitalised.

Heard said she was forced to barricade herself in her room. Picture: Getty Images.



Depp is currently at his chateau in Provence, in the South of France and says he is willing to fly into London to start the trial next Monday, with sources saying he'll likely arrive by private jet amid travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. His legal team suggested Heard, who is in Los Angeles, also be there, despite restrictions on trans-Atlantic travel.

But the High Court judge, Mr Justice Nicol has said he was concerned about a large group of lawyers, and press sharing the same courtroom at this time. He is expected to decide Friday morning if the case will go forward on Monday.

Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman said in a statement to The Post, "What the court heard today was not evidence - it was Amber Heard's newest story about a "late night bust up." Facts matter. Back in reality, as hospital records and eyewitness testimony show, Amber Heard's attack story could not have occurred the night of Sunday March 8, 2015 as she alleges.

"Because Johnny Depp went to the hospital the early AFTERNOON of March 8, 2015 to reattach the finger Amber Heard severed, and Mr Depp did not see her again in Australia.

"Our opponents are so lost in their lies, they can't even get their fake sequence of events, times or dates straight."



Heard's spokesperson said, "Amber Heard is very eager for the U.K. trial to proceed. In the lead-up to trial, Mr. Depp and his team have engaged in a daily press campaign to selectively leak materials, spin them in every way possible, and embarrass and harass Amber and the people around her, including potential witnesses.

"Ms. Heard believes that the truth coming to light through the presentation of evidence in court will finally put an end to this abusive campaign. If she is required to testify in person, Ms. Heard will travel to London if she is legally permitted to do so, notwithstanding the risk to her health and safety from the ongoing pandemic. Otherwise, Ms. Heard will make sure that she is available to testify at any time by video link."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished here with permission.

Originally published as Texts reveal Depp severed own finger