Japara Aged Care Tewantin.
Japara Aged Care Tewantin.
Breaking

Tewantin aged care home residents ‘not at risk’

Caitlin Zerafa
16th Mar 2020 6:10 PM | Updated: 6:58 PM
IT HAS been confirmed the 77-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 was a resident at a Tewantin aged care facility.

The woman, who died in NSW shortly after disembarking a flight from Maroochydore to Sydney on March 13, was a resident at Japara Aged Care.

A Japara spokesperson confirmed some staff had gone into self-isolation as a precaution.

"It is with great sadness we advise that a resident who was last week voluntarily discharged from our Noosa Home has passed away," the spokesperson said.

"As a result, a small number of staff have entered into self-isolation."

"No member of staff has virus-related symptoms and all are being closely monitored. No other residents are deemed to be at risk."

"Our deepest sympathy and condolences go to the family members and friends."

In keeping with the Department of Health COVID-19 Guidelines for Residential Aged Care Japara have put in place additional measures to protect their residents.

"These measures include restricting home visits to essential-only, visitor screening upon arrival and restricting visitor numbers to two visitors at a time."

"We have also revised visitation times."

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington also extended his sympathy.

"Our deepest sympathies are with her family following their loss," Cr Wellington said.

The woman travelled on Virgin Australia flight VA408 was in the proximity of passengers from rows 1-4.

It's believed the woman had likely contracted the virus from her daughter, who had recently returned from San Francisco and had not been diagnosed with it either.

coronaviruis covid-19 tewantin aged care
