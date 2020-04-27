Testing reveals secret to Southern Downs water security

LET IT FLOW: Testing has shown council-owned bores to be viable. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen, The Australian.

THE “best little town on the Downs” may hold the key to regional water security, after council testing revealed a viable source of water hidden beneath the surface.

The re-establishment of Southern Downs Regional Council-owned bores is an integral part of the region’s water contingency plan, providing an alternate water source to be drawn upon in the event of prolonged drought.

But of the 26 bores tested since works began in mid-2019, only one area has proved viable: Allora.

The state government has allocated the region 670 million litres of water from this below-ground water source and the council is investigating how those reserves could be best used.

Council staff say there may be an opportunity to reverse the flow of the existing pipeline between Allora and the Warwick Water Treatment Plant, allowing water to be sent back into the Rose City.

Alternatively, council documents show Allora could become self-sufficient and separate from the Warwick system altogether, saving the rest of the region approximately five million litres each month.

Designs are underway to establish the necessary infrastructure to provide drinking water from the Allora bores, including a potential treatment plant.

Allora residents have maintained lower-than-average water usage of just 100L per person, per day, despite the recent relaxation of restrictions to 120L per person, per day.

This is contrary to the rest of the region, which has recorded a steady increase in consumption since February.

Warwick residents currently use, on average, 146L per person per day, while Stanthorpe residents use, on average, 147L per person per day.

Summer rain bolstered the Warwick water supply, with 30 months worth of water currently available at Leslie Dam.

Connolly Dam continues to supply water to Stanthorpe via the $80,000 per month carting plan.

It is predicted to be able to sustain Stanthorpe for another 24 months, based on a supply of 40ML per month.

The council has long-term plans to investigate the feasibility of a pipeline between Connolly Dam and Storm King Dam, eventually eliminating the need for carting.