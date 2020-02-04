Terrorist’s sick beheading demand

Sudesh Amman, who was shot dead by armed police in Streatham High Road, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Streatham terrorist Sudesh Amman's ex-girlfriend "erased" him from her mind after the fiend urged her to behead her parents.

The former partner, who asked not to be named, has been left "shaken and gobsmacked" after the 20-year-old knifed two people in a bloody rampage yesterday.

Amman was shot dead by armed cops just days after being released from prison automatically for a string of terror offences.

Speaking to The Sun, his ex revealed how she "moved on" after Amman sent her beheading videos and urged her to kill her "kuffar" - nonbeliever - parents.

She added: "I don't want to associate with him at all.

"This is nothing to do with me. Nothing I stand for. It's not my life.

"What happened is disgusting.

"I've moved on with my life and erased it from memory. I am gobsmacked. I can't speak with anyone now. I want peace.

"This is a tragedy."

Amman, who once dreamed of being a biomedical scientist, also told her he "preferred the idea" of a knife attack rather than using bombs or acid.

He told her: "If you can't make a bomb because family, friends or spies are watching or suspecting you, take a knife, molotov, sound bombs or a car at night and attack the tourists (crusaders), police and soldiers of taghut, or western embassies in every country you are in this planet."

'WHY DID THEY RELEASE HIM?'

The girl's aunt today backed cops who had "no choice" but to open fire on Amman - and slammed his automatic release from prison last week.

She blasted: "I blame the authorities. Why did they release him? I can't believe they did that. He hadn't been de-radicalised. They are at fault."

The aunt continued: "The comments he made some about her beheading her parents are absolutely disgusting, just shocking."

SICK MESSAGES

Amman was caged for three years and four months in December 2018 after carrying out a number of terror offences.

The brute had repeatedly told his girlfriend about his hatred for "kuffars" and his wish to carry out a terror attack.

In one sickening message, he tried to encourage her to behead her own parents and revealed he wanted to "purge society" after pledging allegiance to ISIS.

In other messages, the jihadi asked if he could deliver a knife to his girlfriend's home and said ISIS was the best thing to happen to Islam.

Alexis Boon, then head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said at the time of his conviction that Amman had a "fierce interest in violence and martyrdom.

Questions are now mounting over why Amman had been freed from prison just days ago - despite fears he still held radical views.

FREED FROM JAIL

But a Whitehall source said Amman was released early from prison because there was nothing the authorities could do under existing laws to keep him behind bars.

He was being monitored by counter-terror cops when he strapped a fake bomb vest to his chest and randomly hacked at two people in Streatham at around 2pm yesterday.

Just hours before, he had called his mum and told her he wanted his favourite mutton curry.

Dramatic footage captured in the moments after the attack, undercover officers swoop on the terrorist as he lies gunned down on the pavement.

Another cop can then be seen leaping of a motorbike as the hero officers surround the crazed jihadi.

The Met Police later said that three people were injured in the attack but one has since been discharged from hospital.

Raids are now being carried out in Streatham at his bail hostel and Hertfordshire.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.