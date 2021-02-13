Woman douses herself with fuel, threatens victim with knife

A woman has appeared in Maryborough District Court over an incident where she arrived at a house with a jerry can and doused herself in petrol before threatening the occupant with a knife.

Ngaire Miller appeared via video link from prison and pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the night and one count of threatening violence with a knife regarding the incident which happened on July 16, 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Amy Stannard described the incident as "terrifying," saying Ms Miller had a history of violent offending and committed the offences while on parole.

"The next entry in her criminal history was assault occasioning bodily harm which was committed while she was in custody.

"Ms Miller is a woman who has significant mental health problems … she does have an issue with drug abuse."

Defence Lawyer Clare Hurley said Ms Miller had a difficult childhood and suffered abuse at the hands of family members.

"Her mental health problems seemingly emerged in her early teens and she has been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, depression and drug induced psychosis.

"The schedule of facts is, in one view of things, a cry for help … her criminal history, the bulk of it is street or nuisance offence.

"She was engaging with some type of education to gain employment. There was some positive compliance but it slipped and led to the offending.

"Going into the future, Ms Miller wants to focus on one day getting parole, getting out and spending time with her family and son."

Judge David Reid adjourned the sentence for Friday February 19 citing the need for more up to date information for the sentence.