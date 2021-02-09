Menu
"That was a f****** good answer bro!" - Kyrgios slams Djokovic again
Sport

'Terrible' moment Open ball kid collapses

by Tyson Otto
9th Feb 2021 1:04 PM

An Australian Open ball kid has collapsed on court in a worrying scene early on Day 2.

Less than one hour into the action on a hot day at Melbourne Park, a ball boy fell to the ground from out of the blue at the back of Court 16 during the match between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

Players and on-court staff rushed to attend to the boy.

Tennis reporter Jose Morgado reported both players also came to see the child and were there alongside the kid as he was helped from the court to receive medical attention.

