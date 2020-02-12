Tenterfield returns to ‘normality’ as dam hits 60%

HORROR SIGHT: Tenterfield Dam at 26 per cent capacity before the January rains began.

HORROR SIGHT: Tenterfield Dam at 26 per cent capacity before the January rains began.

TENTERFIELD has become an “oasis” after heavy rains pummeled the region, filling their dam to 60 per cent capacity.

The northern New South Wales town ran out of clean water in October when dam levels fell below 18 per cent and the filtration plant failed to adequately treat the raw water.

A boil water alert, in effect until late December, warned residents against using tap water for drinking or cooking prior to having it on a rolling boil.

But now, as hundreds of litres of rain pour into the dam, residents may finally experience some relief.

“It’s a good place to be in,” said Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty.

“It’s a long way off drought-breaking but I’m confident at the next council meeting councillors will be able to give our residents a bit of respite.”

Cr Petty said while councillors wanted to remain cautious, they were eager to move back to Level 3 restrictions.

“We will be more conservative as a community going forward,” he said.

“But we want our residents to get back to some normality.

“This rain is the best medicine that ever happened for people.”

The township implemented a number of key changes to safeguard water security as the drought drags on, including the construction of the Apex Bore.

“It allowed us to provide stock water for free and saved us three per cent of our drinking water,” Cr Petty said.

“We have over 200 head of cattle getting watered on that and that will continue, the bore won’t be going anywhere.”

Parks, gardens and sporting ovals would likely never see another drop of drinkable water, according to the mayor, who said it was smarter to use raw or recycled water on grounds.

Plans are also in place to ensure the filtration crisis does not occur again.

“With the commissioning of a new water treatment plant in 2022, the community should be assured that even if rainfall levels decrease in the future, Tenterfield will have a secure, potable, water supply,” said Cr Petty.

The council now turns its attention towards the construction of a dam on the Mole River, working with Water NSW and the Federal Government’s NewGrid funding to commence a feasibility study as early as March of this year.

“Our council has done the work and our experiences are being used as a benchmark for many of (the surrounding) councils,” Cr Petter said.