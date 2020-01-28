Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Health

Ten Qld students face weeks in quarantine

by Tracey Ferrier
28th Jan 2020 8:31 AM

TEN students currently flying back from China will spend two weeks in quarantine at their Brisbane boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the deadly coronavirus.

The Stuartholme School for girls is taking high-level precautions to ensure the student population isn't exposed to the risk of the virus, which is rapidly spreading in mainland China.

Ten returning students, who are currently in the air, will be met at the airport and taken back to the school, where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine on the fifth floor of their boarding house, principal Kristen Sharpe said on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus queensland school students virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        premium_icon Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        News Close to 70 people responded to our online call out asking what new stores Stanthorpe needs, with plenty of calls for a Kmart, KFC, Bunnings and a cinema.

        Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        premium_icon Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        News The 39yo was approached by a stranger as he walked on the footpath

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Breaking Tracy Dobie reveals her plans and goals for desired second term.

        Celebrating in true Aussie style

        premium_icon Celebrating in true Aussie style

        News Check out how everyone around the region celebrated their Australia Day