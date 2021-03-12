Telling moment shows scale of royal war

Prince William's 'unprecedented' response to his brother's explosive interview with Oprah has revealed the true scale of the royal civil war, experts claimed today.

The Duke of Cambridge today insisted the royal family isn't racist as he and Kate Middleton were seen for the first time since Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed conversations were held about their then unborn son Archie's skin colour while they were living in the UK.

The couple - who are now living in the US - said they had made the decision to quit the royal family after a lack of support.

But Prince William today insisted his family was not racist - the first royal to personally respond to the allegations made in the Oprah interview.

He told press the royals are "very much not a racist family" - adding he was yet to speak to his younger brother but he "will".

And royal expert and author Adam Helliker today told The Sun Online: "They don't usually respond to shouted comments from the press pack and I think it showed how far this has really hurt the royal family, particularly Prince William's family.

"It was absolutely telling that this really hurt them to the core.

"Those one or two hours in the interview really cut the royal family to the quick and they really do want to be seen reacting."

He said that after the question was posed, you could "see the cogs whirring" in Prince William's head.

Mr Helliker said: "You could see he was thinking, 'No I won't react - actually, this has got to be addressed.'"

And he said while the personal relationships between the brothers and Prince Charles would heal in time, the racism accusations were "very damaging".

He warned the interview meant the row could become a tit for tat for "days, weeks and months" - putting strain on working members of the royal family as they continued to attend engagements.

He said: "The way that William and Catherine looked today - everyone looked unhappy. It has caused the most tremendous bombshell."

ITV's royal editor Chris Ship said: "It's unprecedented for a senior royal to speak in this way. And shows the fight they now have on their hands to repair their reputation following Meghan and Harry's explosive claims."

Prince William spoke as he and Kate cheered schoolchildren back into classes this week on a trip to School21 in Stratford, east London.

Today's trip was to support a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

Harry and Meghan both made allegations of racism in the royal family during their Oprah tell-all. Picture: CBS

During the chat with Oprah, Harry and Meghan made a series of allegations against the royal family - including that Meghan had been left in tears by Kate over the flower girl dresses in the lead-up to the royal wedding.

And while Meghan said she had forgiven Kate, The Times claimed on Monday that Meghan had slammed the door in her sister-in-law's face when she took flowers to Nottingham Cottage - the Sussexes' home at the time.

And Meghan broke down in tears as she revealed how she had told her husband she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and had suicidal thoughts.

The Duchess said she begged for help from the Firm - but it was her husband who "saved" her.

Meghan also told Oprah there had been conversations with Prince Harry and a "family" member about their unborn son and what colour his skin would be - and "what that would mean or look like".

After the interview was aired on TV networks across the world, Buckingham Palace released a statement.

The short statement issued on behalf of the Queen read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

