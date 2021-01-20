Menu
Tell us your favourite Qld tourist town

by Jeremy Pierce
20th Jan 2021 5:16 AM
The search is on for Queensland's best tourism town.

The Queensland Tourism Industry Council has launched a campaign to find the state's best tourist locations.

The Top Tourism Town Awards, which will run in conjunction with similar competitions in other states, aim to recognise and reward towns that offer an amazing visitor experience in a move to generate excitement in an industry worn down by the almost-year-long struggle with COVID-19.

Awards will be divided into categories for towns featuring populations of above and below 5000 people.

QTIC CEO Daniel Gschwind said tourist towns were a vital link in the state's economy.

"Our towns support local businesses and local jobs, and keep our regional communities thriving," he said.

TELL US YOUR FAVOURITE TOURIST TOWN IN THE COMMENTS BELOW (NOT AN OFFICIAL NOMINATION)

"The awards will provide an opportunity for us to showcase these towns as great visitor destinations in Queensland.

"With the COVID situation, this is actually a great time to draw attention to regional destinations and showcase our local communities to an Australian audience."

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the judges had an enviable task ahead of them.

"With so many great tourist towns in Queensland, the judges will face some difficult choices," he said.

"This is an excellent way of celebrating the resilience and effort that Queenslanders put into making their town a favourite destination."

Nominations will be accepted through accredited visitor information centres, with submissions due by March 30.

 

