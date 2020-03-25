Television-inspired production to make a return

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Stanthorpe Little Theatre is holding it's Stanthorpe Has Talent showcase for the third year in a row.

A POPULAR production designed to let kids take the reins is making a return for the third year in a row.

Stanthorpe Little Theatre plans to hold Stanthorpe Has Talent in June, if all things go to plan, youth director Annie Mitchell said.

Ms Mitchell said the production was inspired by popular television program Australia’s Got Talent, and would be run by the children in the community.

“The outcome is for children to have the opportunity to explore their performance skills,” she said.

“A lot of these kids aren’t professional, they just like to dance or sing or act. Through rehearsals and the lead-up they get tips and pointers to better themselves.”

Ms Mitchell said Stanthorpe Little Theature would adapt its scheduling and rehearsal methods in line with coronavirus health guidelines.

“Our committee has talked and we will still go ahead with rehearsals and follow the guidelines,” she said.

“A lot of auditions and rehearsals will be done over video, Facetime and Skype,” she said.

Deemed “very successful” in its previous two years, Ms Mitchell said the comedy production would appear as a live television show, when in fact it would all be scripted.

“It is all child-centred and directed and I am just there to facilitate,” she said.

“I am the only adult involved so it’s a great opportunity for the kids to get involved and have fun.”

If you think you have talent and would like to audition for a role in the production, contact Ms Mitchell by calling 0414 771 367 or emailing annie@isamitchell.com.