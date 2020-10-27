TRIAL dates have been tentatively set for two teenagers accused of filming the brutal assault of a Cairns schoolgirl then posting the video on social media.

The footage of a 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl allegedly attacking and robbing a 15-year-old girl in Bentley Park in February was posted on Instagram before going viral and being shown by multiple media outlets.

In a landmark decision in September, Cairns District Court judge Dean Morzone found the charges of production and distribution of child exploitation material laid on the 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were appropriate.

It came after prosecutors argued the alleged offending should fall under the same legislation as child pornography offenders.

The teenagers have pleaded guilty to robbery with ­violence but have not pleaded to the child exploitation charges.

In Cairns Children's Court on Monday, Judge Tracy Fantin and legal representatives set December 9 and 10 as tentative dates for a judge-only trial.

Originally published as Teens to face trial over bashing video