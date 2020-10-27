Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Trial dates for teens facing child exploitation charges over bashing video
Trial dates for teens facing child exploitation charges over bashing video
Crime

Teens to face trial over bashing video

by Toby Vue
27th Oct 2020 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TRIAL dates have been tentatively set for two teenagers accused of filming the brutal assault of a Cairns schoolgirl then posting the video on social media.

The footage of a 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl allegedly attacking and robbing a 15-year-old girl in Bentley Park in February was posted on Instagram before going viral and being shown by multiple media outlets.

In a landmark decision in September, Cairns District Court judge Dean Morzone found the charges of production and distribution of child exploitation material laid on the 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were appropriate.

It came after prosecutors argued the alleged offending should fall under the same legislation as child pornography offenders.

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

The teenagers have pleaded guilty to robbery with ­violence but have not pleaded to the child exploitation charges.

In Cairns Children's Court on Monday, Judge Tracy Fantin and legal representatives set December 9 and 10 as tentative dates for a judge-only trial.

Originally published as Teens to face trial over bashing video

More Stories

bashing juvenile social media teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics The Katter’s Australian Party will push for a referendum to split North Queensland into its own state within six months of a new parliament.

        GALLERY: Faces in crowd at Warwick Campdraft

        Premium Content GALLERY: Faces in crowd at Warwick Campdraft

        News Rain, hail or shine, the 2020 Warwick Campdraft had a sizeable turnout today. Check...

        No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        Premium Content No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        News Qld records no new COVID cases as Europe’s second wave worsens

        STATE ELECTION 2020: Your must-read guide before voting

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION 2020: Your must-read guide before voting

        News Your full breakdown of Southern Downs candidates’ campaigns, promises, and more...