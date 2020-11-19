Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Nov 2020 8:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of teenagers suffered head injuries after an e-scooter crash at South Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the motorised scooter crash on Palmer and Dean Sts about 12.25am on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers, a male and female, were taken to Townsville University Hospital with head injuries in stable conditions.

It is not known whether the motorised scooter involved was private, or one of the popular Neuron Mobility scooters that rolled out across the city in September.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

More Stories

crash e-scooter injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Queensland could open its border to Victoria a week earlier than NSW, but all eyes remain on South Australia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak

        FAST TRACK: Plan for $900K+ Stanthorpe water meters greenlit

        Premium Content FAST TRACK: Plan for $900K+ Stanthorpe water meters greenlit

        Council News A $1.9M drag racing precinct is another major project set to benefit the region.

        ‘Terrifying’: Neighbour steps up as fire guts house

        Premium Content ‘Terrifying’: Neighbour steps up as fire guts house

        News The scorched Stanthorpe property has been declared a crime scene as investigations...

        IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        News EXCLUSIVE: One reader and resident’s images reveal fire crews’ desperate efforts to...