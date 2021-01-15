Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maritimo Factory Fire Coomera
Maritimo Factory Fire Coomera
Crime

Teens ‘robbed at gunpoint’

by Alexandria Utting and Jacob Miley
15th Jan 2021 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE people have been charged following an alleged armed robbery of a group of teenagers at Broadbeach last week.

Police will allege around 1am on January 10 a group of people entered a room at a Gold Coast Highway apartment and threatened the teens with a gun before stealing their clothing and three mobile phones.

A 19-year-old Surfers Paradise woman faced court earlier this week charged with two counts of armed robbery and will front the Southport Magistrates Court again on March 4.

A 20-year-old Arundel man will face the Beenleigh Magistrates Court today charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of enter premises and possessing utensil.

A 19-year-old Carina Heights woman, who has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of entering a premise with intent will also appear on the same court today.

 

 

The charges came after police raided a Carina Heights home, where they seized two guns and a small amount of ammunition.

Police investigations into the seizure of both weapons are continuing.

Originally published as Teens 'robbed at gunpoint' on Coast

More Stories

crime gun crime teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Find out the industries crying out for workers as Queensland records a new record in job vacancies.

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021 comeback

        Premium Content JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021...

        News Decimated by drought and pandemic in 2020, one Granite Belt winery is determined to...

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        News Book extract: The stage is set for drama in One From The Heart, an anthology...