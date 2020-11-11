Menu
Zlatko Sikorsky to stand trial for alleged murders
Teen’s alleged killer dies after prison bashing

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
11th Nov 2020 8:48 AM

The man accused of killing a teenager and stuffing her body in a barrel has died after he was bashed in his Queensland prison.

NCA NewsWire understands Zlatko Sikorsky, who is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Larissa Beilby, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with suspected head injuries.

Initial reports suggest he was in a critical condition but the ABC has since reported he died in hospital.

Zlatko Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of Larissa Beilby when he was bashed in prison and taken to hospital.
A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed there had been an "altercation" between two prisoners.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital from the Wolston Correctional Centre yesterday afternoon with suspected head injuries," the spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

"The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner.

"CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) will be advised.

The 37-year-old is accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in June 2018.

He was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

Originally published as Teen's killer dies after prison bashing

