Teens hold up Red Rooster to steal 90c

A boy with a two-page criminal history who pleaded guilty to his involvement in an armed robbery of a Red Rooster has escaped conviction.

A teenager who acted as a lookout while a friend threatened a Red Rooster employee with bolt cutters made off with just 90 cents.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 14 and 15 years old at the time of his offending and was on probation.

The Childrens Court of Queensland heard the boy also acted as a party with a group of friends stealing a 14-year-old's bike.

On August 12 last year the boy acted as a lookout standing by the door as his co-accused threatened a 16-year-old Red Rooster employee with bolt cutters and demanded cash.

The court heard the boys made off with a donation box containing 80 or 90 cents.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides presented to the court a victim impact statement written by the Red Rooster employee. The employee explained she suffers panic attacks because of the armed robbery, was undergoing counselling and did not feel 100 per cent safe anymore.

Ms Mahlouzarides told the court although the boy had a passive role in the armed robbery, there had been a degree of planning the offence within the peer group.

The court heard the boy had a two-page criminal history and had already appeared before the courts on five other occasions.

The boy pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in company and one count of robbery in party.

Defence barrister Kelly Stone acknowledged the boy's mother was in court supporting her son and he had aspirations to become a mechanic.

Judge John Coker sentenced the boy to two years' probation. Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as Teens hold up Red Rooster, steal 90c