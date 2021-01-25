Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
News

Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

by Erin Smith
25th Jan 2021 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and stumbling around after a car, carrying five teenagers, crashed into a tree at Brendale last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of South Pine Road and Old North Road at about 11pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Three other 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses took to social media praying that all involved are okay.

"More police and ambulance and fire trucks than I have ever seen at a crash," one witness wrote.

"One girl was screaming … on the road hysterical - it was horrible."

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks pine rivers teens

Just In

    Just In

      Teen star comes out to fans

      Teen star comes out to fans
      • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        Premium Content Stern warning dished out over water overuse

        News A rainy but far from drought-breaking start to 2021 has failed to dampen the region’s serious water woes.

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Stanthorpe

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Stanthorpe and support your local...

        Funding boost to help residents upskill, work in region

        Premium Content Funding boost to help residents upskill, work in region

        News ‘We need our young people to feel like they have a future right here at home’.