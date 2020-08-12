Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: Patrick Woods
Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Teens charged after alleged COVID-breach scare

Eden Boyd
12th Aug 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two teenage girls who allegedly breached COVID-19 rules at a Noosa shopping centre have been charged with several offences.

Deputy Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told media on Wednesday the pair had been issued with notices to appear for a "variety" of offences, including false declaration offences.

It comes after the two teens, aged 15 and 16, were detained at Noosa Civic Centre on Monday after allegedly crossing the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

It's understood one of the teens has now returned to New South Wales after they were placed into hotel quarantine on Tuesday.

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecosat noosa civic sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Food & Entertainment Insider knowledge uncovers the most delicious food on the Granite Belt, and it’s not where you might expect!

        Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Premium Content Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Council News The new, bite-sized payment method is set to make life easier on the Southern...

        Plans for new Leslie Dam campground

        Premium Content Plans for new Leslie Dam campground

        Business The proposed development is set to hone in on the spot’s secluded beauty with the...

        Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        Premium Content Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        News 'There is no question this weekend is going to be a bumper one'