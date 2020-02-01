Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teenager stabbed on Australia Day loses life

by Elise Williams
1st Feb 2020 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

KANE Alexanderson, the 18-year-old stabbed during a Brisbane City hotel room brawl on Australia Day, has died in hospital.

The teenager was one of three men taken to hospital after being stabbed during the Albert St fight on the evening of January 26.

Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook
Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook

According to police, around 9.20pm, eight men gained entry into the hotel complex and entered a room occupied by a man known to them.

At the time, two 17-year-old men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and have since been released from hospital.

Brisbane City detectives continue to investigate the incident.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks police investigation stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: 40 images from Stanthorpe Show’s first day

        premium_icon GALLERY: 40 images from Stanthorpe Show’s first day

        News The Stanthorpe Show is off and running with people streaming through the gates to get a look at exhibits and entertainment.

        ‘Heartbreaking’: Burnt toddler reunites with lifesavers

        premium_icon ‘Heartbreaking’: Burnt toddler reunites with lifesavers

        News Serenity Parker's parents thank their little girl's rescuers.

        Kaos set to reign over Bondfield arena

        Kaos set to reign over Bondfield arena

        News Be sure not to miss the death-defying showcase from FMX Kaos later tonight.

        Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        premium_icon Police raid homes linked to Connor Horan’s babysitter

        Crime Three crime scenes declared in investigation into Connor’s death