A young man has died and two other teenagers seriously injured following a late-night crash.
Teenager dead and two injured in horror crash

by Isabella Magee, Shiloh Payne
27th Jun 2020 8:21 AM
A 19-YEAR-OLD man has died, and two teenagers have been left in a serious condition, after a crash on Brisbane's southside last night.

Emergency services, including critical care paramedics, the high acuity response unit and the QAS medical director, were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ritchie Rd and Van Dieren Rd in Pallara about 10.07pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy had also been seriously injured in the crash.

Paramedics assessed the two teenagers, taking the woman to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The boy was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police had advised commuters to avoid the area, with long delays expected.

 

