Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teenager critical after double stabbing at houseparty

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager is in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital after a double stabbing near Nambucca in the early hours of the morning.

Police are investigating after a teenage boy and woman were found suffering injuries at a house in Bowraville.

About 12.30am on Saturday, emergency services were called to house party in Gumbayngirr Road, Bowraville after reports two people had been found injured.

A 24-year-old woman was treated for stab wounds to her leg and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was treated for a head injury and stab wounds to his arm and torso and was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, before being transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.

Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

coffs coast crime mid north coast police district nambucca stabbing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        Premium Content RIPPED OFF: Teen internet scammer fronts court

        News The Warwick court heard claims the ‘vulnerable and naive’ 19yo was ‘lured into the scheme’.

        Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        Premium Content Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        News Police have warned Southern Downs rural property owners to tighten their security...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer