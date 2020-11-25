Menu
IN COURT: A teenager and a woman have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life. Picture: File
Crime

Teenager and woman face court on torture, child neglect charges

Sam Turner
24th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
A TEENAGER and a woman in her 20s have faced court charged with torture and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a young child.

The 19-year-old boy and the woman were charged following an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit, with the charges dated between July 1-7 this year in Dalby.

The teenager faced Dalby Magistrates Court on November 24 via video-link, while his co-accused appeared in person.

Solicitor Jessica Hine appeared for the woman while appearing as town agent for the teen.

The court heard the teenager was currently in custody for unrelated charges.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said a partial brief of evidence for these indictable matters was supplied to the teen's lawyers, while the woman's was close to being completed.

Both matters were adjourned to December 15.

