Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifts people to hospital after a crash that killed Bailey Pleydell (inset).

A TEENAGER will face court tomorrow charged over the death of his friend after a car crash on the Bruce Highway last year.

The crash at Childers on July 5 took the life of 18-year-old Bailey Pleydell, from Sippy Downs, while five other Coast residents were allegedly injured.

Police will allege Dane Nightingale, from Palmwoods, had drugs in his system and was driving a blue Toyota Yaris dangerously during a weekend trip with friends.

At the time, Childers police officer-in-charge Geoff Fay said the Yaris collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee carrying a Nambour family.

Mr Nightingale was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a serious condition.

An 18-year-old passenger in the Yaris was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition before undergoing multiple surgeries.

A 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter travelling in the Jeep were also taken to hospital.

Mr Nightingale, now 19, will face Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow on five charges including three counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, one count of dangerous driving causing death and one count of driving while a relevant drug is present in blood.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the grievous bodily harm charges related to the teenager in the back seat of the Yaris and two women in the Jeep.

She said the driver of the Jeep, a 57-year-old Nambour man, "received minor injuries".

Mr Pleydell's family described him as a "kind and funny" teenager with a large circle of friends.

He graduated from Chancellor State College in 2018.