Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics were called to the scene.
Paramedics were called to the scene.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash

Melanie Plane
16th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday evening after a motorbike crash at the Capricorn Coast.

About 9.30pm, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single motorbike crash at Zilzie.

A male in his teens was involved in the crash on Svendsen Road.

He was treated for suspected spinal and abdominal injuries at the scene before being transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

queensland ambulance service rockhampton hospital zilzie crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming weeks.

        BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Premium Content BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Politics James Lister’s new election promise is pushing ‘seamless’ help for struggling...

        Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        Premium Content Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        News Stanthorpe students delved in to the art of filmmaking with an Academy-award...

        UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        Premium Content UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        News From iconic motels to popular pubs, there is a range of Stanthorpe ventures ready...