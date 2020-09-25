Menu
LifeFlight helicopter has been tasked to a crash at Junabee.
News

Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

Michael Nolan
25th Sep 2020 3:55 PM
PARAMEDICS are treating an 18-year-old male for a serious head injury after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash at Junabee.

An RACQ LifeFlight rescue chopper has be tasked to the scene.

Paramedics are also treating a man, aged in his 50s, for a chest injury.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Junabee Rd and Mapes Rd, at Junabee, east of Warwick.

