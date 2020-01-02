Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
Crime

Teen robs ride-share driver at shopping centre

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint in Springfield Lakes yesterday.

It will be alleged at around 4.55pm a 36-year-old man operating as part of a ride-sharing service transported a 15-year-old boy from Durack to a shopping centre on Commercial Drive.

Upon arrival the boy allegedly produced a knife and ordered the driver out of his car.

It is further alleged the 15-year-old drove the vehicle into the shopping centre, took the man's wallet from the car and attended a supermarket where he purchased a number of items.

Police attended the scene and arrested a boy a short time later.

A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged with two counts of fraud and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

More Stories

Show More
court news crimes ride share robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leyburn man airlifted to hospital after NYE rollover

        premium_icon Leyburn man airlifted to hospital after NYE rollover

        News SCARY end to 2019 for one man with suspected spinal injuries.

        Money and jobs on the way, says Littleproud

        premium_icon Money and jobs on the way, says Littleproud

        News Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announces what he’ll be pushing for...

        Dog deaths at record low after innovative plan pays off

        premium_icon Dog deaths at record low after innovative plan pays off

        Pets & Animals Horrible conditions forced this pound to become more humane.

        Game-changing infrastructure on the way, says Lister

        premium_icon Game-changing infrastructure on the way, says Lister

        News As 2019 draws to a close, the Southern Downs State Member reveals what he’ll be...