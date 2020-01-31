Gobsmacked: 'Drunk' beach prank injures elderly woman

Isaac James Carnell (inset) pleaded guilty at court on Friday to seriously assaulting an elderly woman while she was walking at Alexandra Headland beach.

A 72-YEAR-OLD woman left swollen and sore after she was tackled in a "drunken prank" sat in court as her alleged attackers faced their charges.

Linda Keen was allegedly tackled to the ground and filmed by two men as she was walking along the beach at Alexandra Headland in the early hours of December 27.

The men ran off after the attack, leaving the woman alone on the beach with an injured knee.

"I'm not the only victim, there are a lot of women who walk that beach and are now terrified to do so," she told the Daily.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court today Isaac James Carnell, 18, and Jarvis Taylor, 19, faced one charge each of seriously assaulting a person over 60.

Prosecutor James Allen said the incident was a "drunken prank gone wrong".

"They are very serious allegations," he said.

"The injuries, your honour, consisted of a swollen and sore right knee, tenderness to the right shoulder and elbow, headaches and dizziness.

"But it was certainly an unprovoked attack from behind."

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said two other men were allegedly involved in the attack.

"They're all drunk and as a prank they decide to attack an old lady," she said.

" … I'm gobsmacked."

Mr Taylor's defence lawyer Steven Brough said case conferencing could be required and his matter was adjourned to February 28.

Mr Carnell, from Mountain Creek, pleaded guilty and defence lawyer Laura Turner said they were ready to proceed to sentencing.

His matter was also adjourned to February 28 so he could be sentenced alongside his co-accused.

The teenagers were ordered to not have contact with any of the other men involved in the incident.

Ms Keen said she was "doing OK".