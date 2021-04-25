Teen Navy cadet marks milestone at Stanthorpe Anzac service

Navy cadet Joshua Anthony Matthew Davis and his family at the Stanthorpe Anzac Day Dawn Service

A Stanthorpe family has celebrated finally being able to watch their 15-year-old son in his first Anzac Day Dawn Service, after he joined a military training program two years ago.

Cadet Seaman Joshua Davis was finally able to march in an official ceremony in front of his family and loved ones for the first time at the Stanthorpe Dawn Service at Weeroona Park on Sunday.

The Granite Belt teen joined the Training Ship Kookaburra Stanthorpe Navy cadets in 2019, inspired by his grandfather who also served in the Navy.

Cadet Seaman Joshua Anthony Matthew Davis at the Stanthorpe Anzac Day Dawn Service

Watching him close by was his twin sister Elyssa Davis, father Col Davis and stepmother Tarnya Maessen.

"We're super proud of the boy," Mr Davis said.

The family said they were very happy with the service and were delighted to be able to attend in person and honour those who have served.

"I thought it was lovely this morning, it was great to see such a huge turnout, it was fantastic," Ms Maessen said.

"I think it's enormously important for everyone to remember what it was that's taken place in the past. If we forget what it is that's happened in the past, we'll allow it to happen again and we don't want that to take place".

Cadet Seaman Davis with Vice Admiral Michael Noonan at the Stanthorpe War Memorial

Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Dawn Service due to COVID, Mr Davis said his family still honoured the Anzac Day tradition.

"Last year for COVID Joshua and his sister marched up and down our street with candles while playing the drum for the slow march," Mr Davis said.

Cadet Seaman Davis trains regularly at the Stanthorpe Army Depot with Chief Petty Officer Katrina Nemeth, learning about the Navy and the significance of the parade.

Cadet Seaman Davis marching in the Stanthorpe Anzac Day parade with fellow cadets

He said his training and family connection to the Navy has motivated him to want to be in the Navy when he is older.

Following the Dawn Service, Cadet Seaman Davis marched down Maryland Street in the Stanthorpe Anzac Day parade.

